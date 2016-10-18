Trump adviser: Whoever loses needs to give concession speech to 'help bring America back together'

Story highlights "I think whoever loses, I think the concession speech is extremely important," Cohen says

Washington (CNN) A top Donald Trump adviser said Tuesday whoever loses the election needs to give a concession speech that will "help bring America back together."

"I think whoever loses, I think the concession speech is extremely important. You know right now as a country we're very fractured," Michael Cohen, special counsel at the Trump Organization and an adviser to the Republican nominee, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "I truly hope that whoever loses, that the concession speech is something that will help to bring America back together as a people."

His comments come after Republican nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly called the 2016 election "rigged" at campaign rallies and on Twitter.

And on Monday, his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNN that Trump would accept the outcome of the election only if there is no "overwhelming evidence" of fraud.

