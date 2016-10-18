US Marines seek presence in Norway amid Russian tensions

Story highlights The government of Norway is considering the request

Washington (CNN) Norway may soon host a rotational force of US Marines -- a move that could send a chill down Russian President Vladimir Putin's spine.

The American request, confirmed in a statement from the commanding officer of Marine forces in Europe, comes as tensions between the US and Russia are increasing amid the humanitarian disaster in Syria and US assertions of Russian involvement in cyber hacks on American political organizations and individuals.

"We enjoy a very close relationship with the Norwegian Armed Forces and a limited rotational presence in Norway would certainly enhance this relationship and our ability to operate together," Maj. Gen. Niel E. Nelson, commander of US Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, said in a statement to CNN.

"If approved by the Norwegian government, a Marine Corps presence in Norway will increase NATO's ability to rapidly aggregate and employ forces in northern Europe," the statement continued.

