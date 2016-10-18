Story highlights Joe Biden rejected Donald Trump's characterization of lewd comments in a 2005 tape as "locker room talk"

The vice president also commented on WikiLeaks publication of hacked emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that Donald Trump "is out there doing something very dangerous," as he described the Republican presidential nominee's controversial political rhetoric.

In an interview with NPR , Biden criticized Trump's claim that the election is being "rigged," and offered an updated variation on one of President Barack Obama's famous refrains -- "don't boo, vote."

"There's only one way to make sure there's no traction -- vote. Vote," Biden said. "I think when we appeal to the better angels of Americans, we've always succeeded."

"What Donald Trump did, I hope, is not a reflection of American public opinion, and the conduct of the vast majority of men," Biden said. "I was a pretty good athlete. I spent a lot of time in a lot of locker rooms in high school and college. I never heard talk like that."

Read More