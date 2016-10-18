Ivanka Trump: Dad's comments 'clearly inappropriate and offensive'

Story highlights Ivanka Trump says she was 'glad' her father issued an immediate apology

Trump has defended her father against allegations of sexism in the past

(CNN) Ivanka Trump says her father's lewd and sexually aggressive comments from a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video were "clearly inappropriate and offensive."

"My father's comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive and I'm glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people," Trump's eldest daughter said in a statement to Fast Company published Monday.

The statement was sent to the magazine after Trump participated in a profile that touched on the intense media scrutiny of the campaign trail and how she shrugs off reports she knows are wrong.

"The greatest comfort I have is the fact that I know my father. Most of the people who write about him don't. I do," Trump said. "So that gives me an ability to shrug off the things that I read about him that are wrong."

