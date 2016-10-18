Ivanka Trump: Dad's comments 'clearly inappropriate and offensive'

Story highlights
- Ivanka Trump says she was 'glad' her father issued an immediate apology
- Trump has defended her father against allegations of sexism in the past
(CNN)Ivanka Trump says her father's lewd and sexually aggressive comments from a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video were "clearly inappropriate and offensive."
"My father's comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive and I'm glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people," Trump's eldest daughter said in a statement to Fast Company published Monday.
The statement was sent to the magazine after Trump participated in a profile that touched on the intense media scrutiny of the campaign trail and how she shrugs off reports she knows are wrong.
"The greatest comfort I have is the fact that I know my father. Most of the people who write about him don't. I do," Trump said. "So that gives me an ability to shrug off the things that I read about him that are wrong."
The profile notes that Trump has defended her father against allegations of sexism in the past, saying the Republican nominee is "an equal opportunity offender" who has "said plenty of rough things about men over the years."
According to the magazine, Trump also noted that she has seen evidence of sexism in the media's portrayal of her role in her father's campaign when she is referred to as Trump's "surrogate wife."
The 34 year-old executive says its "deeply offensive" and that she feels it's "a very sexist thing to say."
She also pushed back on her own role in the campaign, telling the magazine she rejects the label of adviser to her father, saying that she is a "daughter and an executive who has worked alongside him."
Asked about the potential of serving a role in a future Trump administration, Trump said she doesn't intend to be part of the government.