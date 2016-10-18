Indiana officials investigating possible voter registration tampering

Story highlights Indiana authorities are investigation potential voter fraud

(CNN) Indiana State Police are investigating irregularities in voter registration Tuesday after the secretary of state's office reported suspicious changes in thousands of voter registration records and suggested the possibility of voter fraud.

The investigation was prompted after Indiana voters contacted the Indiana secretary of state's office to report that their date of birth or first name was incorrect on their voter registration forms. Officials do not believe the database was hacked.

"These records were changed on paper forms, at the (Bureau of Motor Vehicles) and online. At this time, my office is not sure why these records were changed, but we have evaluated the Statewide Voter Registration System and have found no indication it has been compromised. We believe this may be a case of voter fraud and have turned our findings over to the state police, who are currently conducting an investigation into alleged voter fraud," Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said in a statement.

Lawson's office turned their findings over to the Indiana State Police late Monday.

Earlier this month, the Indiana State Police investigated other allegations of voter fraud in 56 counties in the state. As part of that investigation, police raided the offices the Indiana Voter Registration Project, a subsidiary operation of the Patriot Majority US, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

