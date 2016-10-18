Nevada poll: Clinton leads Trump by 7

Story highlights Last month's Monmouth survey showed Clinton trailing Trump by 2 points in the state

These findings run in contrast to other polls, which have shown a tighter race in the state

(CNN) Hillary Clinton holds a comfortable lead in Nevada, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The latest survey from Monmouth University found Clinton garnering the support of 47% of likely voters in the state, compared with 40% for Donald Trump. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson nabbed 7% support in the poll, while 2% said they will vote for none of the candidates, an option unique to the Nevada ballot.

Monmouth's findings showed Clinton with a wider lead in the state than most other surveys, including this week's CNN/ORC poll , which showed the former secretary of state leading Trump by just 2 points. But each poll showed roughly the same level of support for Clinton, though CNN's survey showed Trump with a higher percentage.

The difference in the margins can be traced to each poll's sample of non-white voters and voters under the age of 50. Clinton held a wide lead among non-whites in Nevada, 61%-29%, according to CNN/ORC's survey. But the Monmouth poll showed Clinton's lead among the group to be even bigger, 67%-18%.

Monmouth also showed Clinton with a massive lead among Nevada's voters under 50, 55%-28%. That's larger than Clinton's 47%-39% edge among the group in the CNN/ORC poll.

