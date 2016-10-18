Nevada poll: Clinton leads Trump by 7

Story highlights
(CNN)Hillary Clinton holds a comfortable lead in Nevada, according to a new poll released Tuesday.
The latest survey from Monmouth University found Clinton garnering the support of 47% of likely voters in the state, compared with 40% for Donald Trump. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson nabbed 7% support in the poll, while 2% said they will vote for none of the candidates, an option unique to the Nevada ballot.
Monmouth's findings showed Clinton with a wider lead in the state than most other surveys, including this week's CNN/ORC poll, which showed the former secretary of state leading Trump by just 2 points. But each poll showed roughly the same level of support for Clinton, though CNN's survey showed Trump with a higher percentage.
The difference in the margins can be traced to each poll's sample of non-white voters and voters under the age of 50. Clinton held a wide lead among non-whites in Nevada, 61%-29%, according to CNN/ORC's survey. But the Monmouth poll showed Clinton's lead among the group to be even bigger, 67%-18%.
Monmouth also showed Clinton with a massive lead among Nevada's voters under 50, 55%-28%. That's larger than Clinton's 47%-39% edge among the group in the CNN/ORC poll.
The latest survey from Monmouth was conducted October 14-17 using live phone interviews with 413 likely Nevada voters. It has a margin of error of 4.8 percent.