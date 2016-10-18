Mark Cuban, Meg Whitman to attend Las Vegas debate for Clinton

Story highlights Whitman, a longtime Republican, endorsed Clinton earlier this year

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a July event in his native Pittsburgh

(CNN) Hillary Clinton will be joined at Wednesday's debate by two well-known billionaires who are backing her campaign, an attempt to rattle Republican nominee Donald Trump by subtly questioning his own net worth.

Meg Whitman, the Hewlett-Packard CEO and former Republican California gubernatorial candidate, and Mark Cuban, the outspoken billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will both be Clinton's guests at Wednesday's third and final presidential debate.

Clinton invited both Cuban and Whitman, campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri said, and the duo agreed to attend.

Whitman, a longtime Republican, endorsed Clinton earlier this year, saying in a statement that she would vote for and donate to Clinton. Since then, Whitman has headlined events for Clinton and contributed a considerable amount of money to her campaign, including attending a $50,000-a-person fundraiser in California earlier this year.

Cuban sat in the front row at Clinton's first debate against Trump, a move that was intended to shake the Republican nominee because the Dallas Mavericks owner has been so outspoken against the businessman.

Read More