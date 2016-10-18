Ex-CIA chief: Russian hackers trying to 'mess with our heads'

Story highlights Michael Hayden doesn't think Russia is trying to tip election to Trump, says aim is to erode confidence in election

The former CIA boss says US intelligence agencies also probe other countries' elections

Washington (CNN) A former head of the CIA said Tuesday that Russian hacking of US political groups is intended to "mess with our heads" and shake confidence in the American electoral system -- rather than influence the outcome on Election Day.

Retired Gen. Michael Hayden said that he doesn't believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to sway the election in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, but using the hacked information to disrupt the electoral process.

"This is too much of a carom shot for Putin to think he knows where that ball's going to end," Hayden said, speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. "I think they're doing this to mess with our heads, to erode confidence in our political process."

Hayden, also a former director of the National Security Agency and now with the Chertoff Group, was discussing cyber security challenges facing the next administration.

Russia's suspected cyber attacks fell into the category of normal state spying, Hayden said, until Moscow "weaponized" the information.

