(CNN) Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson said that Donald Trump is wrong when he claims the election is "rigged" and defended his "Aleppo moment" affirming he wasn't high when he blanked on the Syrian city.

"No, elections are not rigged ... why does he continue to say these things day after day? I have no clue." Johnson told CNN's Dana Bash during the "Politics on Tap" event in Las Vegas. "I think the guy's toast. I don't think people are going to vote for him."

He also said he believed the women who said the Republican nominee inappropriately groped them or kissed them. Trump has denied all the allegations, suggesting they are surfacing now because of a "smear" campaign to derail his candidacy.

"Yes, I do (believe them.) And I think that his comments that he made were beyond inappropriate," Johnson said, referring to the recently published 2005 recording of Trump describing sexually aggressive behavior. "And he makes those comments and he says, 'Gee, that's locker room talk' ... nine women have come forward, that goes beyond locker talk. That's reality."

