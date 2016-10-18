Trump super PAC chair: Trump needs 'a miracle' to win

Story highlights Rollins: "If somehow Trump pulls a miracle comeback here, which would take a miracle at this point, then obviously it's his party, he can do what he wants with it."

(CNN) Ed Rollins, the chair of the pro-Donald Trump Great America PAC, said Tuesday it will take a miracle for the Republican nominee to win the election.

Rollins made the comments on the Laura Ingraham Show during a discussion on the future of the Republican Party.

"If somehow Trump pulls a miracle comeback here, which would take a miracle at this point, then obviously it's his party, he can do what he wants with it," Rollins said. "If not, I think we begin from ground zero and with lots of different factions and lots of different candidates."

Rollins said he assumed a 2020 Republican primary would have many of the same candidates, naming Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

While he serves as chair the super PAC backing Trump, Rollins has been candid in his assessments of the race. In August, when Trump was under fire for comments he made attacking the Khan family and Republican leaders, he said Trump would likely "lose badly" if the election was held then.