Ecuador takes responsibility for cutting internet to Assange

(CNN) Ecuador's Foreign Ministry published a statement on Tuesday saying it "exercised its right" to "temporarily restrict access to some of (WikiLeaks') private communications network within its Embassy in the United Kingdom."

The statement says the temporary restriction would not prevent WikiLeaks from "carrying out its journalistic activities.

The statement mentions the "wealth of documents" published by WikiLeaks that have impacted the US election campaign, and that the government of Ecuador "does not interfere in external electoral processes, nor does it favor any particular candidate."

The Obama administration said Friday it was "confident" that Russia was behind recent hackings of emails about upcoming US elections in an attempt to interfere with the process.

WikiLeaks claimed about its leader Julian Assange on October 17 that "Ecuador cut off Assange's internet access Saturday, 5pm GMT, shortly after publication of Clinton's Goldman Sachs speechs (sic)."

