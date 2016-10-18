Trump calls for congressional term limits

Story highlights He did not say how many terms members of Congress should be limited to

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) Donald Trump called Tuesday for limiting the number of terms members of Congress can serve, a proposal he argued would help Washington run more effectively.

The Republican nominee, looking to refocus his campaign by highlighting his "outsider" candidacy, said he would work to amend the US Constitution to impose congressional term limits, an oft-mentioned proposal that has never succeeded.

"If I am elected President, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress," Trump said at a campaign rally here. "Decades of failure in Washington and decades of special interest dealing must and will come to an end."

He did not say how many terms members of Congress should be limited to.

Trump argued the proposal was necessary "so that we can have a government that works again and can function properly."

