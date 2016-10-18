Sound familiar? Trump called 2012 vote a 'total sham'

(CNN) Meet the new Donald Trump, same as the old Donald Trump.

The Republican nominee's disinformation campaign continued apace on Monday, as he suggested again to supporters that the November 8 election will be handed to Hillary Clinton by "large scale voter fraud."

This follows a weekend of increasingly alarmist claims that the "distorted media," along with the Clinton campaign, "Saturday Night Live" and "many polling places," have banded together to deliver what Trump now clearly expects to be an Election Night disappointment.

Though his efforts to undermine confidence in the American voting system are unprecedented among major party candidates, a look back at 2012 -- when Trump was a cheerleader for Mitt Romney -- tells us a lot about his 2016 tactics.