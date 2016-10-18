Sound familiar? Trump called 2012 vote a 'total sham'

(CNN) Meet the new Donald Trump, same as the old Donald Trump.

This follows a week of increasingly alarmist claims that the "distorted media," along with the Clinton campaign, "Saturday Night Live" and "many polling places," have banded together to commit "large scale voter fraud" and deliver what Trump now clearly expects to be an Election Night disappointment.

Though his efforts to undermine confidence in the American voting system are unprecedented among major party candidates, a look back at 2012 -- when Trump was a cheerleader for Mitt Romney -- tells us a lot about his 2016 tactics.

But as the day wore on, the paranoia set in.

At 2:26 p.m., he tweeted a Fox News story reporting that members of the New Black Panther Party were intimidating voters in Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Two minutes later, Trump was warning of a "very dangerous pattern developing across (the) country by Obama supporters," this time linking to allegations by the Michigan Republican Party that a poll watcher in Detroit had been threatened with a gun.

Very dangerous pattern developing across country by Obama supporters. Detroit poll watcher was threatened with gun http://t.co/XfJiqT6G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

By about 3 p.m., he started in on the conspiracy theories.

"More reports of voting machines switching Romney votes to Obama," Trump tweeted, imploring followers to "pay close attention to the machines, don't let your vote be stolen."

"Make sure to verify the voting machine does not switch your vote," he said in his next post. "If you have any problems, notify the poll workers."

More reports of voting machines switching Romney votes to Obama. Pay close attention to the machines, don't let your vote be stolen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Make sure to verify the voting machine does not switch your vote. If you have any problems, notify the poll workers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

After a smattering of complaints -- "Wrong! -- about Obama's campaign schedule, Trump issued another warning at 3:26 p.m.: "If you experience any harassment or heckling at the polling places from Obama supporters," he said, "make sure you report it immediately."

If you experience any harassment or heckling at the polling places from Obama supporters, make sure you report it immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Major news outlets began calling the race for Obama a little after 11 p.m., when the polls closed in California. Trump initially reacted to the news with resignation, tweeting, "Well, back to the drawing board!"

But only 11 minutes later, he was calling for public insurrection.

"We can't let this happen," he tweeted at 11:29 p.m. "We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!"

We can't let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

What happened in the meantime?

The deleted tweets tell the story.

Preserved here by New York Magazine, we see Trump begin to lash out at the Electoral College, calling it "phoney" and declaring (sic) "the loser one!" Obama, he said in another post, had "lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election."

"We should have a revolution in this country!" Trump blared.

Obama, of course, had not lost the popular vote. Rather, the tallies from out west and some urban centers had not yet trickled in. The incumbent would surpass Romney in the total vote count about two hours later.

But in the meantime, Trump enjoyed 15 minutes of madness:

11:30 p.m.: "Lets fight like hell and stop this great and disgusting injustice! The world is laughing at us."

Lets fight like hell and stop this great and disgusting injustice! The world is laughing at us. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Then another deleted tweet : "More votes equals a loss...revolution!"

11:33 p.m.: "This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy!"

This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

11:39 p.m.: "Our country is now in serious and unprecedented trouble...like never before."

Our country is now in serious and unprecedented trouble...like never before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

11:43 p.m. "Our nation is a once great nation divided!"

Our nation is a once great nation divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

11:45 p.m. "The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy."

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Trump would step back from the ledge before midnight and, in something like a concession to reality, call on the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to amp up its legislative battle with the White House.

"Another four years -- not good for the country," he wrote the next day, "but we'll have to live with it!"

And then, at 2:03 p.m. on November 7, 2012, the magic words:

"We have to make America great again!"

We have to make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Editor's Note: This story, which originally was posted before the final presidential debate, has been updated to reflect the latest news.