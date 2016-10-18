No surrender: Springsteen says Trump won't go quietly if he loses

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump told CNN's Chris Cuomo in March that if he loses the presidency, he "will go off into the wild blue yonder."
Bruce Springsteen seems to think otherwise.
"I don't think he's going to go quietly, gently into the good night," Springsteen told London-based Channel 4 News in an interview Tuesday. "I think he's going to make as big a mess as he can."
Without evidence, Trump has been making the claim on the campaign trail that the general election will be "rigged" to favor Hillary Clinton -- a claim Trump also made in 2012, when he called Mitt Romney's loss to President Barack Obama a "sham."
The rock icon slammed Trump's talk of a "rigged" election and said that Trump is making those comments because he knows he is going to lose the election.
"He's going to lose and he knows that. He knows he's going to lose," Springsteen said. "And he's such a flagrant, toxic narcissist that he wants to take down the entire Democratic system with him if he goes."
Calling Trump an "unreflective person," the "Born in the USA" singer that the mogul's claims of a "rigged" election are irresponsible.
"He simply has no sense of decency and no sense of responsibility about him," Springsteen said.
Springsteen, who has long been known for his progressive views, campaigned for Obama in 2012 and voiced his support for the Democratic presidential nominee in a September interview with Rolling Stone.
"The republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic," Springsteen said last month. "Without overstating it, it's a tragedy for our democracy."