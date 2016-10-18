No surrender: Springsteen says Trump won't go quietly if he loses

Story highlights "I don't think he's going to go quietly, gently into the good night," Springsteen said

The rock icon has endorsed Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump told CNN's Chris Cuomo in March that if he loses the presidency, he "will go off into the wild blue yonder."

Bruce Springsteen seems to think otherwise.

"I don't think he's going to go quietly, gently into the good night," Springsteen told London-based Channel 4 News in an interview Tuesday. "I think he's going to make as big a mess as he can."

Donald Trump on winning the presidency: "If I don't make it, then I will go off into the wild blue yonder" https://t.co/IWZr8w2aZ5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 16, 2016

Without evidence, Trump has been making the claim on the campaign trail that the general election will be "rigged" to favor Hillary Clinton -- a claim Trump also made in 2012 , when he called Mitt Romney's loss to President Barack Obama a "sham."

The rock icon slammed Trump's talk of a "rigged" election and said that Trump is making those comments because he knows he is going to lose the election.