Once a fan, Trump declares: 'I don't believe the polls anymore'

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) Donald Trump has decided that he doesn't believe polls anymore.

"Even though we're doing pretty well in the polls, I don't believe the polls anymore," Trump said Tuesday during a rally here.

The comment was a head-spinning reversal for a candidate who has cited polls on the campaign trail more than any other presidential candidate this cycle, and perhaps more than any other presidential candidate in modern political history.

But the reversal comes as a slew of recent polls have shown Trump sinking in the presidential race, trailing his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in nearly every major national and battleground state poll.

Trump's tumbling stock in the presidential race comes on the heels of a series of damaging revelations, which started with a 2005 audio recording in which he bragged about groping and kissing women without their consent and continued with nearly a dozen women alleging that Trump did those very things to them.

