Washington (CNN) For the first time in the general election, Donald Trump is set to outspend Hillary Clinton on TV ads this week.

Trump's campaign is slated to spend $14 million on television ads compared to Clinton's $10 million, according to data from Kantar Media/CMAG, a company that tracks political advertising.

But when factoring in spending from outside groups like super PACs, Clinton comes out on top. Pro-Clinton forces will spend a total of about $19.7 million on ads this week, including an $8.7 million buy from Priorities USA, the main super PAC supporting her.

Trump's allies are throwing in only $3.3 million for a total of $16.6 million in pro-Trump ads this week. Most of that comes from a National Rifle Association political group.

Both campaigns are heavily focusing their buys on the hotly contested state of Florida, as well as Pennsylvania, which is currently leaning in Clinton's direction, as well as the battlegrounds of Ohio and North Carolina.

