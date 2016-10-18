Trump and Clinton: How they got here

January 1974

Works for John Doar, the special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, who is in charge of the inquiry into the possible impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

August 1974

Moves to Arkansas to join Bill Clinton and teach at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

1974–77

Director of Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

1974–77, 79–80

Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas School of Law.