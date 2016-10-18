Clinton, Trump neck-and-neck in new Texas poll

Story highlights The poll is calling the three percentage point advantage "statistically significant"

Republicans traditionally do well in Texas

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is narrowing in on Donald Trump's lead in Texas, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

Trump leads Clinton 41% to 38%, according to the latest University of Houston survey. Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson stands in third place with 4% support, followed by Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 1%, with 11% undecided.

GOP presidential candidates have won Texas by no less than 11 percentage points since 2000, according to a memo accompanying the poll results. Democrats last won Texas in a presidential race in 1976.

The poll also showed that, despite Trump's narrow lead, 53% of Texas voters thought Clinton would be elected as the next US president compared to 23% of voters who said they thought it would be Trump.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs surveyed 1,000 likely Texas voters between October 7-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Read More