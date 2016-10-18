Breaking News

Clinton, Trump neck-and-neck in new Texas poll

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 5:41 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

Story highlights

  • The poll is calling the three percentage point advantage "statistically significant"
  • Republicans traditionally do well in Texas

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton is narrowing in on Donald Trump's lead in Texas, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

Trump leads Clinton 41% to 38%, according to the latest University of Houston survey. Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson stands in third place with 4% support, followed by Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 1%, with 11% undecided.
    GOP presidential candidates have won Texas by no less than 11 percentage points since 2000, according to a memo accompanying the poll results. Democrats last won Texas in a presidential race in 1976.
    The poll also showed that, despite Trump's narrow lead, 53% of Texas voters thought Clinton would be elected as the next US president compared to 23% of voters who said they thought it would be Trump.
    The Hobby School of Public Affairs surveyed 1,000 likely Texas voters between October 7-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
    In another poll published Tuesday, St. Norbert College found Clinton ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, 47% to 39%, followed by Stein at 3% and Johnson at 1%.
    The St. Norbert College poll surveyed 664 likely voters in Wisconsin between October 13-16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.