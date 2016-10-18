Story highlights Wikileaks has been methodically releasing excerpts of emails stolen from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta

Journalists have been poring over emails from the hack

(CNN) This week's WikiLeaks publication of stolen emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta reveals some inner turmoil about negative campaigning against Democratic primary opponents -- and it seems to be Bill and Hillary Clinton themselves who are on the nastier side of the debate.

On Saturday, January 16, 2016, Neera Tanden, who currently helps run the Clinton campaign transition team, wrote to Podesta to tell him "well done tweet!"

The tweet in question, sent that day, was likely one from Podesta to David Brock, telling him to stop demanding that Clinton's then-rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, release his medical records.

"Chill out," Podesta tweeted to Brock. "We're fighting on who would make a better President, not on who has a better Physical Fitness Test."

