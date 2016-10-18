Billboard taunts Trump in Arabic

Story highlights A billboard in Dearborn, Michigan, goes after the Republican nominee in Arabic

The billboard is one of three across the country paid for by The Nuisance Committee

(CNN) "Donald Trump can't read this, but he's afraid of it anyway."

A billboard written in Arabic in Dearborn, Michigan, taunts Trump and the Republican presidential nominee's proposed ban of Muslims entering the country.

The billboard is one of three across the country paid for by The Nuisance Committee, an independent super PAC that says it is "dedicated to opposing Donald Trump's presidential campaign."

The organization's founder, Max Temkin, is one of the creators of the popular card game Cards Against Humanity. Money for the PAC was generated through Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump add-on packs to the game, Nuisance Committee spokeswoman Melissa Harris said.

The billboard in Dearborn directs viewers to www.trumpisscared.org, which shows a timeline of Trump's statements on Muslims, Syrian refugees, and immigration.

