NRSC: Targeting millennials more than just Snapchat

Story highlights Andrea Bozek said the top issue for millennial voters would be student loans

The NRSC communications director encourages politicians spend 30-40% of their paid advertising budget on digital

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican Party.

(CNN) National Republican Senatorial Committee communications director Andrea Bozek says targeting millennial voters involves reaching young people on social media but also by highlighting the issues that matter to them.

"I think Snapchat is sort of the easy answer," Bozek told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a recent interview. "But I think a more policy-driven answer has to be talking about the issues that they care about, which I think No. 1 would be student loans."

Bozek's organization aims at keeping as many US Senate seats in Republican hands as possible.

The NRSC has its work cut out for them this fall: Democrats need to pick up four Senate seats this election cycle to regain control of the chamber (by splitting it 50-50) if Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton claims the White House, five if Republican Donald Trump wins the general election. Analysts point to as many as eight seats in varying degrees of contention -- most held now by Republicans -- putting the GOP on the defensive.

Read More