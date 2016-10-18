Is Melania Trump dropping a clue?

Story highlights Peggy Drexler: In Anderson Cooper interview, Melania Trump defended her husband's "boy talk" about grabbing women

She says Melania Trump's absence from campaign and her remarks about immature husband may be a clue to future

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Last night, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Melania Trump came out in staunch defense of her husband, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, telling Cooper that the women who had accused Trump of groping them were lying, and that he'd been "egged on" by ex-"Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush "to say dirty and bad stuff."

For those who somehow missed what this is all about, a recording made in 2005 while Donald Trump and Bush were on the show's bus revealed Trump boasting that he kissed unwitting women and felt free to "grab 'em by the pussy," and unsurprisingly, a maelstrom of denunciations ensued. At the second presidential debate a few days later, Trump of course denied there was any truth in the comments, reiterating that the banter was merely "locker room talk," and that he had never done what he'd bragged about.

JUST WATCHED Melania Trump entire CNN interview (Part 1) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Melania Trump entire CNN interview (Part 1) 10:37

Some may wonder if Melania Trump is in denial about all this (consider: In the last week alone, seven women have come forward with claims her husband touched them inappropriately), or if perhaps she is only doing what's expected of her. At this point in any presidential race, but perhaps this one in particular, it's not unusual for the candidates and their team — and their spouses -- to stay the course.

But it's interesting that while Melania Trump has been supportive of her husband — and, indeed, insisted to Cooper that her husband is "...kind. He's a gentleman ... supports everybody ... supports women" — and has echoed his claims that the election coverage is biased and the election itself rigged, she has remained notably removed from the campaign.