Is Trump advancing women's rights?

Martha Pease is CEO of DemandWerks, a firm that advises companies on marketing strategy, and co-author of the book, "Think Round." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) With three weeks left before election day, most Americans are asking whether there's any silver lining to this mess we call a presidential campaign. And perhaps there is.

The "Access Hollywood" recording -- which captured Donald Trump's raw, predatory approach toward women -- sparked controversy concerning the Republican nominee. This political firestorm was only further fueled by the stream of women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault in the wake of this scandal, and Trump's inflammatory response to these claims.

Martha Pease

This situation could cost Trump the election. Yet in an ironic twist, the world's most notorious misogynist may start the nation down the path of finally deciding, once and for all, to treat women as equals. What an unexpected blessing that would be!

Without intending it, Trump has brought us the ultimate reality show, revealing what is really said behind the scenes among men seeking power over women. A predator one can see can at least be confronted, but a predator who lurks in the shadows -- or, rather, in the case of Trump and Billy Bush, on the luxury bus -- is hard to identify and even harder to stop.

Trump's casual description of stalking and thrusting himself upon unsuspecting victims is, for many women, an ugly reminder of the worst moments of their lives. And for many men, especially younger ones, it has yanked back the curtain and revealed the brutal underbelly of misogyny and how the instigators of actions like these are often hidden from sight. For women and men, this episode has been a wakeup call.

