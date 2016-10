Thomas McClure is an illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films. The opinions expressed in these cartoons are his own.

(CNN) The 2016 election has been a wild ride, a presidential campaign unlike anything the nation has seen before.

It's stunning to consider: We first met the motley cast of Republican and Democratic candidates at the first debate in the summer -- of 2015!

Since then, voters have endured an interminable season of stunts, insults, character assassination, scandals, half-truths and outright lies. Now the field is winnowed to two major party candidates, who will face each other for the third and final debate this week.

An exhausted America is left to contemplate: How did we get here?

Early this year I started drawing cartoons of the campaign. It was the first time I'd tried political cartooning.

Read More