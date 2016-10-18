Yemen ceasefire set to last for 72 hours

Story highlights UN: Ceasefire is set to begin on 23:59 local Yemen time Wednesday

More than 10,000 Yemenis have died in the Middle East conflict

(CNN) A 72-hour ceasefire between opposing forces in Yemen is set to begin this week.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, announced that a break from fighting between a pro-Yemeni coalition led by Saudi forces and Houthi rebels would begin just before midnight Wednesday -- at 23:59 local time.

According to Ahmed, the ceasefire terms call for humanitarian workers to have "free and unhindered access" so they can bring supplies to all parts of Yemen.

"[It] will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed," Ahmed said.

The 'forgotten war' pauses...for now

