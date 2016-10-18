Breaking News

Assad's wife: I turned down chance to 'run from Syria'

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Who is the Syrian first lady?
Who is the Syrian first lady?

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is the Syrian first lady?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is the Syrian first lady? 02:50

Story highlights

  • First lady says offers to leave Syria were attempt to "shatter people's confidence" in her husband
  • Instagram account portrays glamorous and caring "Syrian Princess Diana"

(CNN)Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad is standing by her man, telling a Russian TV network that she refused offers to flee the war-torn country with her children.

The British-born wife of President Bashar al-Assad said she turned down guarantees of protection and financial security in exchange for leaving Syria.
    "Yes I was offered the opportunity to leave Syria, or rather to run from Syria," said Asma in the interview published on the Syrian Presidency's site on Tuesday.
    "It doesn't take a genius to know what these people were really after," she continued. "It was never about my well-being or my children. It was a deliberate attempt to shatter people's confidence in their president."
    First lady of Syria Asma al-Assad attends an official dinner at Elysee Palace in Paris, on Jun 25, 2001. She grew up in London and has been married to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for 13 years. She worked for JP Morgan as an investment banker before marrying Bashar in 2000, six months after he became president.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyFirst lady of Syria Asma al-Assad attends an official dinner at Elysee Palace in Paris, on Jun 25, 2001. She grew up in London and has been married to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for 13 years. She worked for JP Morgan as an investment banker before marrying Bashar in 2000, six months after he became president.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 31
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, right, and wife Amsa al-Assad, second from left, speak with the Spanish Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos as they inaugurate the show &quot;El Esplendor de los Omeyas Cordobeses,&quot; on May 3, 2001, in Cordoba, Spain.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladySyrian President Bashar al-Assad, right, and wife Amsa al-Assad, second from left, speak with the Spanish Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos as they inaugurate the show "El Esplendor de los Omeyas Cordobeses," on May 3, 2001, in Cordoba, Spain.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 31
    The first lady arrives at No. 10 Downing Street in London to urge a peaceful solution to the Iraqi crisis, on December 16, 2002.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady arrives at No. 10 Downing Street in London to urge a peaceful solution to the Iraqi crisis, on December 16, 2002.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 31
    Asma al-Assad visits her former school, Queens College in central London, on December 17, 2002.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAsma al-Assad visits her former school, Queens College in central London, on December 17, 2002.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 31
    The first couple meets with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London, on December 17, 2002.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first couple meets with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London, on December 17, 2002.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 31
    Bashar al-Assad and Asma al-Assad pose for photographers during their visit to Acropolis archaeological site in Athens, Greece, on December 15, 2003.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyBashar al-Assad and Asma al-Assad pose for photographers during their visit to Acropolis archaeological site in Athens, Greece, on December 15, 2003.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 31
    Al-Assad attends the first national childhood conference on February 8, 2004, in Aleppo, Syria. The first lady opened the conference with a speech on the status of children and called on parents to listen to their offspring and help them develop their full potential.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAl-Assad attends the first national childhood conference on February 8, 2004, in Aleppo, Syria. The first lady opened the conference with a speech on the status of children and called on parents to listen to their offspring and help them develop their full potential.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 31
    The first lady walks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 8, 2004.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady walks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 8, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 31
    Duchess Camilla speaks with Asma al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, on March 22, 2004.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyDuchess Camilla speaks with Asma al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, on March 22, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 31
    The first lady attends an Arab women and war conference on March 8, 2004, in Beirut, Lebanon.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady attends an Arab women and war conference on March 8, 2004, in Beirut, Lebanon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 31
    Al-Assad gets an honorary doctorate from Roberto Antonelli, the president of Rome&#39;s La Sapienza University, on October 20, 2004, in the Syrian city of Ebla.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAl-Assad gets an honorary doctorate from Roberto Antonelli, the president of Rome's La Sapienza University, on October 20, 2004, in the Syrian city of Ebla.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 31
    Asma al-Assad and husband tour the Old City in Damascus with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Amina on December 22, 2004.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAsma al-Assad and husband tour the Old City in Damascus with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Amina on December 22, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 31
    During a visit to Moscow&#39;s New Names Foundation, Asma al-Assad was awarded with an honorary doctorate on January 25, 2005.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyDuring a visit to Moscow's New Names Foundation, Asma al-Assad was awarded with an honorary doctorate on January 25, 2005.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 31
    The Syrian first lady waves under a portrait of her husband, right, and his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, during the opening ceremony of the Syrian Special Olympics in Damascus, Syria, on May 15, 2006.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe Syrian first lady waves under a portrait of her husband, right, and his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, during the opening ceremony of the Syrian Special Olympics in Damascus, Syria, on May 15, 2006.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 31
    The Syrian first couple plant a jasmine bush in old Damascus on April 27, 2007.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe Syrian first couple plant a jasmine bush in old Damascus on April 27, 2007.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 31
    In a ride for peace, Asma al-Assad, right, leads a pack of female bicyclists in the Ras Shamra area of Latakia in Syria on April 8, 2007.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyIn a ride for peace, Asma al-Assad, right, leads a pack of female bicyclists in the Ras Shamra area of Latakia in Syria on April 8, 2007.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 31
    Al-Assad smiles as she leaves the Istanbul Modern Museum in Turkey, on October 18, 2007. The day before her husband told reporters that the capital of Syria, Damascus, would back a possible Turkish incursion into northern Iraq to crack down &quot;against terrorist activities&quot; there. &quot;We support the decisions the Turkish government has put on its agenda against terrorism and terrorist activities.&quot;
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAl-Assad smiles as she leaves the Istanbul Modern Museum in Turkey, on October 18, 2007. The day before her husband told reporters that the capital of Syria, Damascus, would back a possible Turkish incursion into northern Iraq to crack down "against terrorist activities" there. "We support the decisions the Turkish government has put on its agenda against terrorism and terrorist activities."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 31
    On the first day of the Eid al-Adha, Asma al-Assad visits a resident at a home for the elderly in Damascus, on December 19, 2007.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyOn the first day of the Eid al-Adha, Asma al-Assad visits a resident at a home for the elderly in Damascus, on December 19, 2007.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 31
    The Syrian first couple celebrate Orthodox Easter with orphans at the Mar Taqla convent in the village of Ma&#39;loula, Syria, on April 27, 2008.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe Syrian first couple celebrate Orthodox Easter with orphans at the Mar Taqla convent in the village of Ma'loula, Syria, on April 27, 2008.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 31
    Asma al-Assad, left, chats with French Culture Minister Christine Albanel and Syrian artist Mustafa Ali on July 12, 2008, in Paris.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAsma al-Assad, left, chats with French Culture Minister Christine Albanel and Syrian artist Mustafa Ali on July 12, 2008, in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 31
    The first lady attends the opening of the Syrian abstract art exhibition in Damascus on July 21, 2008.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady attends the opening of the Syrian abstract art exhibition in Damascus on July 21, 2008.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 31
    Al-Assad stands in the hull of a replica of a Phoenician ship being build on the Syrian island of Arwad, on July 19, 2008. The ship is handmade and is being constructed using the first materials utilized by Phoenicians who lived in the region. The ship was launched in August 2008, and carried historians and geographers from all over the world following the ancient trade route which started in Arwad. The ship then sailed across to Africa ending its trip in 2009 in Britain where she was put on display at a museum.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAl-Assad stands in the hull of a replica of a Phoenician ship being build on the Syrian island of Arwad, on July 19, 2008. The ship is handmade and is being constructed using the first materials utilized by Phoenicians who lived in the region. The ship was launched in August 2008, and carried historians and geographers from all over the world following the ancient trade route which started in Arwad. The ship then sailed across to Africa ending its trip in 2009 in Britain where she was put on display at a museum.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 31
    The first lady visits the Omayyad Mosque in Damascus, on October, 21, 2008.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady visits the Omayyad Mosque in Damascus, on October, 21, 2008.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 31
    Al-Assad plants trees with children during a tree planting campaign in Yafour, Syria, on December 5, 2009. Over 3,000 trees, including pine, cypress, linden and wild pear, were planted.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAl-Assad plants trees with children during a tree planting campaign in Yafour, Syria, on December 5, 2009. Over 3,000 trees, including pine, cypress, linden and wild pear, were planted.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 31
    The first couple arrive in the capital of Tunis, Tunisia, on July 12, 2010.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first couple arrive in the capital of Tunis, Tunisia, on July 12, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 31
    During an athletics gathering in Damascus, al-Assad watches as a young person paints on September 5, 2010.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyDuring an athletics gathering in Damascus, al-Assad watches as a young person paints on September 5, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 31
    Syrian&#39;s first couple, left, and Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov review an honor guard on November 9, 2010, during an official welcoming ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria. It is the first visit to Bulgaria by a Syrian leader in 24 years.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladySyrian's first couple, left, and Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov review an honor guard on November 9, 2010, during an official welcoming ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria. It is the first visit to Bulgaria by a Syrian leader in 24 years.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 31
    Asma al-Assad, right, and husband Bashar sit at the Coupole restaurant in Paris on December 10, 2010.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAsma al-Assad, right, and husband Bashar sit at the Coupole restaurant in Paris on December 10, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 31
    The couple depart a Claude Monet exhibition on December 11, 2010, in Paris.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe couple depart a Claude Monet exhibition on December 11, 2010, in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 31
    The first lady listens to a speech by her husband, during a rare public appearance in Damascus on January 11, 2012. Al-Assad vowed to defeat a &quot;conspiracy&quot; against Syria, a day after he blamed foreign interests for stoking months of deadly violence.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyThe first lady listens to a speech by her husband, during a rare public appearance in Damascus on January 11, 2012. Al-Assad vowed to defeat a "conspiracy" against Syria, a day after he blamed foreign interests for stoking months of deadly violence.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 31
    Asma al-Assad talks with families of the country&#39;s armed and security forces who were killed during the civil war in the capital. Her husband, Bashar al-Assad, set up a committee that will be in charge of taking care of all legal measures regarding families of Syrian troops killed in the fighting against rebels. According to a Syrian Presidency Facebook post on July 11, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's first lady
    Syria's first ladyAsma al-Assad talks with families of the country's armed and security forces who were killed during the civil war in the capital. Her husband, Bashar al-Assad, set up a committee that will be in charge of taking care of all legal measures regarding families of Syrian troops killed in the fighting against rebels. According to a Syrian Presidency Facebook post on July 11, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 31
    01 asma al assad02 asma al assad03 asma al assadAsma al-Assad 0404 asma al assad05 asma al assad06 asma al assad07 asma al assad08 asma al assadAsma al-Assad 01Asma al-Assad 0509 asma al assad10 asma al assad11 asma al assad12 asma al assadAsma al-Assad 0613 asma al assad14 asma al assad15 asma al assadAsma al-Assad 09Asma al-Assad 1016 asma al assad17 asma al assad18 asma al assad19 asma al assad20 asma al assad21 asma al assad22 asma al assad23 asma al assad24 asma al assad25 asma al assad RESTRICTED
    The 41-year-old mother of three added: "I've been here since the beginning, and I never thought of being anywhere else at all."
    Read More

    Who is the real Asma?

    Scroll through the Syria presidency's Instagram feed and you'll find images of Asma cradling small children, sitting by the bedside of injured war victims and touring sites with local women.
    Indeed, in the years before the country's five-year civil war, Asma al-Assad was often compared to Britain's glamorous and caring Princess Diana.
    A 2011 Vogue profile of the Syrian first lady called her a "rose in the desert," photographed in a luxurious fuchsia pashmina and teetering in her beloved Christian Louboutin heels.
    What it didn't mention was her country's abysmal human rights record. After intense criticism in the media, Vogue later removed the story from its website.
    Five years on, as Syrian forces backed by Russian air power continue their brutal bombardment of Aleppo, images of dead children trapped beneath the rubble appear at odds with the presidency's highly curated Instagram account.
    Read more: UN's special envoy warns 'Aleppo will not be there anymore'
    Comments beside the Instagram photos of Asma range from the adoring -- "Elegant as always, our first lady" -- to the highly critical -- "She pretends to care like a pro."
    This is Aleppo...
    This is Aleppo...

      JUST WATCHED

      This is Aleppo...

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    This is Aleppo... 00:45

    From finance adviser to first lady

    The future first lady was born in London to Syrian cardiologist Fawaz Akhras and his wife, Sahar Otri, a diplomat at the Syrian Embassy.
    Raised in the middle-class neighborhood of Acton in West London, Asma al-Akhras obtained degrees in computer science and French literature at Kings College.
    After graduating she worked for three years in finance for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, according to author and journalist Andrew Tabler, who previously worked with her.
    Tabler said her colleagues had no idea she was dating ophthalmologist Bashar al-Assad, one of the sons of then-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, after reportedly meeting him while she vacationed with her family in Syria.
    After the death of Bashar's father in June 2000, he became president. That December, the couple married.
    Almost 16 years later, the Syrian first lady remains a controversial figure living in the shadow of her husband's regime -- one who is also reportedly unwilling to leave his side.

    CNN's Schams Elwazer and Ashley Fantz contributed to this report