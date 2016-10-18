Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) A suicide car bomb, sowing panic as it plows relentlessly toward Peshmerga positions. An ISIS fighter who ambushes Kurdish troops from a concealed tunnel before blowing himself up.

24 hours in: What has been achieved At least 9 villages liberated on first day

75 sq miles (200 sq km) of territory gained by coalition forces

Pentagon spokesman: Iraqi forces have "met their objectives" so far and are "ahead of schedule"

Also warns: Offensive "will be a difficult campaign that could take some time"

These were the visceral indications of how dedicated and single-minded Mosul's ISIS occupiers can be, and equally how bloody and grinding Iraq's battle to take back the city could be.

As dawn broke Tuesday, the second day of the offensive to liberate Iraq's second largest city from ISIS, a diverse coalition of Iraqi troops, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and thousands of Iraqi irregulars gritted their teeth and prepared to again meet militant forces in the dusty scrubland outside the city.

One Iraqi soldier was killed and another two injured while repelling car suicide bombs targeting troops around 30 miles south of the city, according to Maj. Amin Shekhani of the Iraqi army. He added that 10 ISIS fighters were killed in the operation.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Monday that Iraqi forces have "met their objectives" so far and are "ahead of schedule," but added that the offensive "will be a difficult campaign that could take some time."