Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) On Monday night, as the sun set on northern Iraq, a diverse coalition of Iraqi troops, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and thousands of Iraqi irregulars celebrated a fruitful first day in the battle for Mosul.

Hundreds of square kilometers of territory and as many as nine villages had been taken from ISIS control.

Since attacking at dawn, Iraqi forces had made "substantial progress along several avenues of advance," in the "largest battle (Iraqi forces) have taken on to date," US Central Command spokesman Col. John Dorrian told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"The noose is tightening on Mosul."

Less than 24 hours in, the Iraqi military says it has inflicted "heavy losses of life and equipment" and CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, on the ground just outside Mosul, ISIS' remaining stronghold in the country, says that some of the day's skirmishes have been "staggering."

On one approach road, Peshmerga forces seeking to liberate a village on the outskirts of the city return ISIS fire with old, cumbersome weapons. There is panic as an ISIS suicide car bomb careens toward their position, and rockets are unleashed to take it out. It's hit on the third time of asking.

On the whole, however, Peshmerga commanders encountered less resistance than expected, Paton Walsh said.

Paton Walsh was caught in an exchange of gunfire as he was filing a dispatch. The CNN team, the first Western media outlet to travel along the road into Mosul during the offensive, were unharmed in the exchange.

Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish security forces take up a position overlooking ISIS-controlled villages surrounding Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, October 17. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region in the country under ISIS control. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are playing a key role in the offensive. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces hold a position near al-Shurah, south of Mosul, as they advance toward the city on October 17. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul's Zardak mountain on October 17. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish fighters advance toward Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16. Hide Caption 19 of 19

Resistance

Peshmerga forces, which are playing a key role in the offensive, cleared nine villages in an area measuring approximately 200 square kilometers. Forces east of Mosul also secured control over a significant stretch of the Erbil-Mosul road, a key strategic route, the General Command of Peshmerga Forces of Kurdistan Region said.

Dorrian said that most of the resistance had come in the form of mortar and small arms fire, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Iraqi leaflets dropped from planes onto the city have urged Mosul's residents to shelter in their homes and to disconnect gas lines. Several months ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had told CNN that he was "counting on" Mosul's population to rise up against their oppressors when the operation commenced.

For ISIS, the capture of Mosul formed a vital part of its self-declared caliphate across swaths of Iraq and Syria, in addition to assaults on Ramadi, Tikrit and Falluja. One by one, in the past two years, coalition forces have reclaimed those cities.

Long road

While the Iraqi coalition is overwhelmingly superior in terms of numbers and firepower -- with forces numbering around 100,000 and air support from roughly 90 coalition and Iraqi planes -- "ISIS is showing that it's very willing to put up a fight," Paton Walsh said.

The terror group is deploying suicide bombers against advancing Iraqi forces, CNN's Arwa Damon, also on the ground in northern Iraq, reports.

ISIS, which has been on the back foot in Iraq and some parts of Syria in recent months, has constructed elaborate defenses in the city, including tunnels, barriers and trenches, as well as planting IEDs.

Paton Walsh's team saw an ISIS fighter pop up from a tunnel outside the city in an attempt to ambush Peshmerga troops, before blowing himself up -- an indication of how committed some of the ISIS militants are, which will no doubt slow the advance.

"Mosul is going to be a very tough battle," Dorrian said. In addition to airstrikes and logistical support, he said that the US is providing advice to Iraqi allies.

For now, violence is limited to the villages on the city's outskirts. But the coalition is expected to encounter fierce resistance from thousands of ISIS fighters in Mosul's urban center, armed with car bombs and IEDs.

Who's involved in the Mosul offensive? 54,000: Iraqi security forces 40,000: Peshmerga forces 14,000: Paramilitary units* 500: US forces, mostly for logistical efforts *The paramilitary units include Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, Turkmen and Yazidis. Shiite members are assisting with, but not participating in, the Mosul offensive.

Diverse coalition

One of the challenges will be coordinating and keeping the Peshmerga and militia forces on-side. Kurdish and militia troops have been ordered to stand down and allow Iraqi government troops to enter the city.

While as many as 100,000 troops will play a role in the operation, not all will be directly involved in the assault on the city. Some will secure positions behind the front lines or play other supporting roles.

The force includes 54,000 members of the Iraqi Security Forces and 40,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters. There also are 14,000 members of paramilitary units -- 9,000 Sunni fighters, and 5,000 from other minorities including Christians, Turkmen and Yazidis. Shia paramilitaries will not be involved in the assault on Mosul, but will be tasked with securing areas around the city instead.

Before ISIS seized Mosul in June 2014, the oil-rich city had more than two million residents. Today, about one million remain.

US military officials have estimated up to 5,000 ISIS fighters are in Mosul, but the terror group's supporters say there are 7,000.

Humanitarian crisis looms

Refugee agencies are anticipating that the fight for Mosul could trigger a humanitarian crisis as up to a million people could be displaced.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has five camps ready to shelter up to 45,000 Iraqis displaced by the offensive and it could handle up to 120,000 if the agency finds sites for more camps.