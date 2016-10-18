Freed from ISIS -- but not from fear

Story highlights A rumor that the militants were returning sent hundreds of villagers fleeing

Beleaguered residents spent years under ISIS' brutal rule

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Liberated, but still terrified.

Residents of a newly-freed Iraqi village on the outskirts of Mosul fled in panic Tuesday as rumors swirled around the settlement that their tormentors and former occupiers, ISIS, were coming back.

The operation to wrest back control of Mosul , Iraq's second-biggest city and ISIS' last major stronghold in the country swept through their village, freeing them from the yoke of ISIS rule.

The village of Al-Adla, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, near the Great Zab River, had been retaken by the 9th armored division, which had marked it free of ISIS and moved on, to liberate other small settlements in the area.

But the residents' jubilation was short-lived.

