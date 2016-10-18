Freed from ISIS -- but not from fear

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Liberated, but still terrified.

Residents of a newly-freed Iraqi village on the outskirts of Mosul fled in panic Tuesday as rumors swirled around the settlement that their tormentors and former occupiers, ISIS, were coming back.

The village of Al-Adla, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, near the Great Zab River, had been retaken by the 9th armored division, which had marked it free of ISIS and moved on, to liberate other small settlements in the area.

But the residents' jubilation was short-lived.

Two days after their homes were freed by coalition troops, a group of around 200 Iraqis fled the village -- in at least one case, not even stopping to put on shoes -- after the mere suggestion that ISIS fighters were coming back.

Mental scars

A group of women told CNN of the privations and horror of life under ISIS.

They said they lived in constant fear.

Every day, ISIS fighters would ask if they had guns or cellphones. People found guilty of possessing something as simple as a phone were executed, they said.

Smoking was another crime punishable by death. One woman said they were even starved.

Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi special forces advance toward the city of Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, October 19. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi soldiers patrol a checkpoint as oil wells burn outside Qayyara, Iraq, on October 19. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Displaced people flee their homes on October 19. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19. Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had been set ablaze in the Qayyara area on October 19. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces deploy in the village of Bajwaniyah after they liberated it from ISIS on October 18. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18. The terror group gained control of the key Iraqi city in 2014. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain. Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16. Hide Caption 34 of 34

Unfounded rumors

Our CNN team was en route to the front lines at the town of al-Quwayr, where the Iraqi army's 9th armored division launched their offensive Monday, when we encountered the terrified villagers.

Just three hours before we met them, they had heard rumors that ISIS was planning to return.

Militants were in the orchards surrounding the settlement, they heard, waiting for the right moment to reoccupy the town.

One man said that he himself didn't see signs that the militants were back -- but couldn't risk staying, especially after most of his neighbors had fled.

They walked until they came across the Kurdish forces. There, at least, they felt some degree of safety. They huddled against a Peshmerga berm, sitting disconsolately in the swirling dust.

Hidden tunnels

They said their village, just as with every other village recaptured, was riddled with tunnels dug by the militants, who used them to hide from the incoming coalition, a 90,000-strong force of Iraqi government troops, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and a scattered irregular force of other minorities and unaffiliated militia.

As they huddled in the dust, a senior Iraqi officer called to request a status report on their village. He was told there were no ISIS fighters.

The villagers were assured it was safe to return home.

Slowly, warily, the nervous residents picked up their meager possessions and headed back, retracing their route.

Still scared, but ready to return home.