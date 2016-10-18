Freed from ISIS but not from fear

Story highlights A rumor that the militants were returning sent hundreds of villagers fleeing

They spent years under ISIS' rule

(CNN) Even when Iraqi villages are liberated from the grip of ISIS, the people who live there don't feel entirely safe.

Two days after the Iraqi army's 9th Division freed seven small towns in southern Nineveh province, a CNN crew encountered a bunch of terrified residents of Adla, who fled in a hurry when they heard ISIS might be coming back.

One woman, who left without even putting on her shoes, said she heard that ISIS militants had re-emerged from the orchards.

Most of the residents of the village, which is about 50 kilometers southeast of Mosul near the Great Zab River, were still in fear of the militant Islamist group.

Women told CNN that for several years ISIS would emerge every day and ask villagers whether they had guns or cellphones, killing whoever had one. They killed people who smoked.

