Freed from ISIS -- but not from fear

Story highlights
- A rumor that the militants were returning sent hundreds of villagers fleeing
- Beleaguered residents spent years under ISIS' brutal rule
Outskirts of al-Adla, near Mosul, Iraq (CNN)Liberated, but still terrified.
Residents of a newly-freed Iraqi village on the outskirts of Mosul fled in panic Tuesday as rumors swirled around the settlement that their tormentors and former occupiers, ISIS, were coming back.
The panic is a vivid indication of the psychological damage done by living under the jihadi group's brutal rule.
The operation to wrest back control of Mosul, Iraq's second-biggest city and ISIS' last major stronghold in the country swept through their village, freeing them from the yoke of ISIS rule.
The village of Al-Adla, which is about 50 kilometers southeast of Mosul, near the Great Zab River, had been retaken by the 9th armored division, which had marked it free of ISIS and moved on, to liberate other small settlements in the area.
But the residents' jubilation was short-lived.
Two days after their homes were freed by coalition troops, a group of around 200 Iraqis fled the village -- in at least one case, not even stopping to put on shoes -- thanks to the mere suggestion that the loathed, feared jihadists were coming back.
Rumors
Our CNN team was en route to the front lines at the town of al-Quwayr, where the Iraqi army's 9th armored division launched their offensive Monday, when we encountered the the terrified villagers. Just three hours before we met them, they had heard rumors that ISIS were planning to return.
Militants were in the orchards surrounding the settlement, they heard, waiting for the right moment to swoop back in and reassert their brutal, uncompromising occupation.
Panic, and an unstoppable urge to flee gripped the villagers.
One man said that he himself didn't see signs that the militants were back -- but couldn't risk holding his ground, especially after most of his neighbors had fled.
They walked until they came across the Kurdish forces. There, at least, they felt some degree of safety. They huddled against a Peshmerga berm, sitting disconsolately in the swirling dust.
Physical, mental signs of occupation
Their village, just as with every other village recaptured, was riddled with tunnels dug by the militants, who use them to hide from the incoming coaltion, a 90,000-strong force of Iraqi government troops, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and a scattered irregular force of other minorities and unaffiliated militia.
The scars are deep.
A group of women told CNN of the privations and horror of life under ISIS.
Under jihadist occupation, they say, they lived in constant fear. Every day, ISIS would emerge and ask if they had guns or cellphones.
It was a summary execution for anyone found guilty of possessing something as simple as a phone -- such was the paranoia of their occupiers.
One woman says they were even starved. Smoking was another crime punishable by death.
A senior Iraqi officer radios back, requesting a status report on the village. There are no ISIS fighters there, he's told.
The villagers receive permission to return.
Slowly, warily, the nervous residents pick up their meager possessions and head back, retracing their route.
Still scared, but ready to be home again.