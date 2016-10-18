Breaking News

Amnesty International: Iraqi forces must not repeat 'war crimes' in Mosul offensive

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

battle for mosul paton walsh pkg_00023629
battle for mosul paton walsh pkg_00023629

    JUST WATCHED

    Dramatic moments from the battle for Mosul

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Amnesty International's latest report accuses Iraq, paramilitary groups of torture in Mosul battle
  • Iraqi PM Abadi said he was aware of report, established a committee to investigate claims
  • PMU has also denied the allegations by the human rights group

(CNN)Human rights group Amnesty International has accused Iraqi forces and paramilitary groups of torture and unlawful killings in their battles against ISIS and warned that revenge attacks and rights violations must not be repeated in the operation to free Mosul.

Amnesty made the accusations in a damning 71-page report Tuesday, a day after an offensive led by Iraqi forces was launched to free the city of Mosul from more than two years of ISIS rule.
    The report, "Punished for Daesh's Crimes," alleges Iraqi security forces and some paramilitary groups under the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) umbrella carried out routine torture and extrajudicial killings in battles to free cities -- including Falluja this year and Tikrit in 2015 -- from ISIS control. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.
    ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter
    battle for mosul paton walsh pkg_00003025

      JUST WATCHED

      ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter 03:32
    The abuse often targeted Sunni-Arab men in apparent "revenge" for attacks by ISIS, the report said. Many of these abuses were committed by Shia groups from the PMU, the report claimed.
    Battle for Mosul could displace 1 million people
    Read More
    "As the battle to retake Mosul gets underway, it is crucial that the Iraqi authorities take steps to ensure these appalling abuses do not happen again," said Philip Luther, Amnesty's research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
    "The Iraqi authorities must exercise effective command and control over militias, and they must ensure that personnel implicated in past violations do not take part in the Mosul operations."
    Iraqi forces hold a position on in the al-Shurah on Monday, in its operation to free Mosul from ISIS militants
    Iraqi forces hold a position on in the al-Shurah on Monday, in its operation to free Mosul from ISIS militants
    In response to Amnesty's allegations, Iraq's prime minister, Haider Al Abadi, told a press briefing that he was aware of the report, saying: "I haven't read it. We have established a higher committee to look into these violations, if they exist."
    The Kurdistan Regional Government said it has been working with Amnesty International for several months to address these claims -- specifically the destruction of homes, restriction of movement by civilians and the judicial process. A KRG spokesman confirmed that some officials had been punished for the sort of offenses listed by Amnesty. He added that the Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani and other officials had met with Amnesty representatives and were committed to investigating such allegations.
    Why the battle for Mosul matters in the fight against ISIS
    The report -- based predominantly on interviews with 470 people in July and August -- described several cases of abuse and torture of detainees in counter-ISIS operations. The abuse included electric shocks, beatings with metal bars and pipes, and threats of rape directed against female relatives -- all before the judicial process began, the report said.
    In the battle for Falluja, the report said at least 12 men and four boys were executed May 30 after fleeing fighting in al-Sijir. According to survivors quoted in the report, they had handed themselves over to armed men in military and Federal Police uniforms and were told to line up and march forward before being shot dead.
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages surrounding Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/middleeast/mosul-isis-operation-begins-iraq/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has begun&lt;/a&gt; to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are playing a key role in the offensive.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages surrounding Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are playing a key role in the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town&#39;s residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town's residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul&#39;s Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul's Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Mosul represents ISIS&#39; last stronghold in Iraq.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS&#39; territorial dominance in Iraq&#39;s oil-rich north.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    01 mosul 101802 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED03 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED11 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 20 mosul 101614 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED19 mosul 101718 mosul 101716 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101705 mosul 101703 mosul 101710 mosul 101709 mosul 1017 13 mosul 101707 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 06 mosul 1016 for photo gallery08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    At least 73 other men and boys from the Jumaila tribe in al-Sijir remain unaccounted for.
    In another case, PMU militias "abducted, tortured and killed men and boys" from the al-Mehemda tribe from Saqlawiya in June this year, and at least 643 men remain missing, the report said, citing findings by a government investigative committee.
    "I was driven to the 'yellow house' at night and put in a room of about 4m x 5m with tens of others. There was blood on the walls. Torture started immediately," Amnesty quoted a survivor as saying.
    "They hit us with anything they could lay their hands on, metal rods, shovels, pipes, cables. They walked on top of us with their boots. They insulted us, and said that this was payback ... (for the 2014 Camp Speicher massacre). I saw two people die before my eyes," the survivor continued.
    A spokesman for the PMU -- known in Arabic as the Hashd Al-Shaabi -- denied the allegations in the Amnesty report.
    "The report is based on information the group had gathered from some politicians with agendas in order to give bad reputation to the Hashd Al-Shaabi who played key roll on liberating towns and city from ISIS," said spokesman Hassan al-Sari. He criticized Amnesty for releasing the report as Iraqi security forces and paramilitary forces are fighting to liberate Mosul, calling it " wrong timing."
    ISIS hanged as many as 1,700 men in the Camp Speicher massacre, at what was formerly a US military base near Tikrit.