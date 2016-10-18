Story highlights Beyonce holds the top spot but is joined by some older classics

President Obama has released several popular playlists

(CNN) The notoriously devoted exerciser in chief, President Obama has shared his current favorite workout jams for Wired magazine's November issue, showing an eclectic interest and a love of super speedy beats of rhythm and sound.

Here's what puts the groove in President Obama's own personal Let's Move! campaign.

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may have been criticized by Donald Trump's campaign for her love of Beyonce, but she is not the only political member of the Bey Hive.

The Obamas' friend and supporter, Beyonce gets the No. 1 spot on the President's workout list with "Get Me Bodied."

Coming in at No. 2 is a fuzzed-up guitar throwback to those eight-track days that could really put some funk in your trunk as you do your classic crunches. It's the Isley Brothers with "Live It Up."

