Story highlights Museum uses temporary painting technique on a Cold War fighter jet

The speedy Cougar type was flown by the Navy's Blue Angels elite demonstration team

(CNN) The fight against breast cancer picked up a powerful new ally -- a retired US Navy fighter jet. And of course, it's pink.

A Grumman F9F-8 Cougar, painted a vivid shade of pink called "Heliconia," has been unveiled on the flight deck of the World War II aircraft carrier USS Lexington, anchored at Corpus Christi, Texas.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cougar will be on the deck through October 31.

Special paint

It won't stay pink forever though. A special procedure -- applying liquid dishwashing soap to the latex paint -- keeps the pretty paint job from becoming permanent.