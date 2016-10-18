These five US cities are the most active

Story highlights A new study looked at 48 cities across the country

It's no secret that city dwellers tend to get in more steps every day. After all they often rely on their own two feet, rather than a car, to get from place to place. But which cities are the best for racking up miles on your tracker, and living an overall active, healthy lifestyle?

new report has determined just that. The study, part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being Series, assigned an "Active Living" score to cities based on factors like walkability, bike-ability, the quality of the public transit system, and availability of well-maintained parks. The researchers looked at a total of 48 medium to large cities.

Boston nabbed the highest score, followed by San Francisco (unsurprisingly -- have you seen that city's hills?) and Chicago. New York City and Washington, D.C., were awarded fourth and fifth places, respectively.

