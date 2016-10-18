Breaking News

These five US cities are the most active

By Julia Naftulin, Health.com

October 18, 2016

A new report looked at 48 medium and large US cities and assigned "active living" scores. Boston nabbed the highest score.
San Francisco came in at No. 2 in the study, which looked at factors like walkability, bike-ability, quality of public transit and availability of well-maintained parks.
Chicago was third in the report, part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being Series.
San Francisco came in at No. 2 in the study, which looked at factors like walkability, bike-ability, quality of public transit and availability of well-maintained parks.
New York -- home of the increasingly popular High Line walking path -- came in fourth.
Chicago was third in the report, part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being Series.
New York -- home of the increasingly popular High Line walking path -- came in fourth.
New York -- home of the increasingly popular High Line walking path -- came in fourth.
Washington was named the fifth most active US city. Residents of the top five cities have significantly lower rates, on average, of a handful of diseases (from diabetes to high cholesterol to depression) than people living in cities with low scores.
Washington was named the fifth most active US city. Residents of the top five cities have significantly lower rates, on average, of a handful of diseases (from diabetes to high cholesterol to depression) than people living in cities with low scores.
  • A new study looked at 48 cities across the country
  • Boston nabbed the top score, followed by San Francisco

It's no secret that city dwellers tend to get in more steps every day. After all they often rely on their own two feet, rather than a car, to get from place to place. But which cities are the best for racking up miles on your tracker, and living an overall active, healthy lifestyle?

    A new report has determined just that. The study, part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being Series, assigned an "Active Living" score to cities based on factors like walkability, bike-ability, the quality of the public transit system, and availability of well-maintained parks. The researchers looked at a total of 48 medium to large cities.
    Boston nabbed the highest score, followed by San Francisco (unsurprisingly -- have you seen that city's hills?) and Chicago. New York City and Washington, D.C., were awarded fourth and fifth places, respectively.
    So, how do these locales' high scores translate to real-life health perks? Well, for one, the residents of the top five cities have significantly lower rates, on average, of a handful of diseases (from diabetes to high cholesterol to depression) compared to people living in cities with low scores. They also have higher rates of exercise and eat more fresh produce.
    The bottom line: While leading an active life is possible no matter where you live, it certainly doesn't hurt to have protected bike lanes and lots of green space for outdoor rec. The top five cities make sticking to healthy habits just a little bit easier.