China spacecraft docks successfully at Tiangong-2 space lab

(CNN) Hundreds of miles above Earth, two astronauts on board China's Shenzhou-11 spacecraft have successfully docked with the country's new space lab, Tiangong-2.

The astronauts will stay on the lab for 33 days in total, to conduct experiments related to medicine, physics and biology.

It replaces China's previous structure, Tiangong-1, which they may have lost control of earlier in 2016.

First Chinese space station planned

Both space lab and astronauts are part of China's slow progress towards its eventual goal -- the launch of the first Chinese space station.

China is planning to launch the permanent 20-ton space station before 2024, when the International Space Station (ISS) is retired, according to state news agency Xinhua

"Tiangong is a precursor testbed of capabilities, building toward the large space station has always been the culminating goal of the Shenzhou program," said Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the Naval War College specializing in space programs and space security.

Shenzhou-11 is China's first manned space mission since 2013, and is indicative of the country's huge ongoing push into the space race.