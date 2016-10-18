Anti-inflammatory drugs might someday treat depression

Story highlights Anti-cytokine drugs may treat depression in the future, researchers say

They are commonly prescribed to treat autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis

(CNN) In the future, a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs could be used to treat depression, say University of Cambridge researchers.

Drugs such as aspirin and ibuprofen treat inflammation, the body's immune response to infections or pathogens. During an inflammatory response, immune cells flood the bloodstream with proteins known as cytokines.

Drugs to counteract these cytokines are the newest generation of anti-inflammatories. Some are so new, clinical trials are still testing their efficacy and safety for human use.

Based on previous findings about depression, the team looked at the side effects experienced by patients given anti-cytokine drugs in 20 separate studies. All the participants had chronic autoimmune inflammatory diseases, which occur when healthy cells are mistaken for infected cells, causing the immune system to attack the body and leading to inflammation.

