Michigan ACLU sues schools after Flint water crisis

Story highlights ACLU of Michigan is suing school districts that serve Flint, Michigan

30,000 children there were exposed to lead

The suit claims schools dole out harsh punishments to struggling students

(CNN) The ACLU of Michigan is suing school districts that serve Flint, saying there are inadequate services for the 30,000 children there who were exposed to lead through the water supply.

The class action lawsuit filed Tuesday also alleges that the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is being violated by not providing ongoing screening or timely referrals for learning disabilities. It specifically notes 11 Flint families whose children have disabilities but weren't evaluated for special education, and some who were allegedly punished with expulsion from school rather than given treatment for their disabilities.

Health officials cannot say whether there has been a spike in health issues because of the water crisis, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no safe blood lead level in children. Lead exposure in children can lead to behavioral problems, developmental delays, learning disabilities and other health issues.

"There is an astronomically high number of expulsions and suspensions," said Kary Moss, the executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. "So there isn't anything being done to help kids. One of our clients has been suspended 50 times. We have parents asking for their kids to be assessed and that's not being done for months. There's not vision or hearing screening. There are classes with 30 or 40 kids. "

Instead of adequate resources for children the Flint schools dole out harsh punishments, according to Moss. Children are punished with "physical restraints and seclusion techniques," the suit reads.

Read More