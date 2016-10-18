Separatist commander killed in eastern Ukraine

Story highlights Arsen Pavlov, known as "Motorola," was killed by a bomb in Donetsk

Separatists and Kiev blame each other for the killing

Eastern Ukraine remains volatile, despite diplomatic efforts to broker peace

(CNN) A high-profile separatist commander has been killed in a bomb blast in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, separatist officials said.

Arsen Pavlov, known by the nickname "Motorola" because of the type of communication devices he used, was killed Sunday by a bomb planted in the hallway of the building where he lived, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's news service reported, quoting local authorities.

Pavlov led the separatist "Sparta Battalion" fighting in eastern Ukraine.

He and his militiamen had been fighting against the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the crisis in the region i2014, according to DPR's news service.

JUST WATCHED What a ceasefire in Ukraine looks like Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What a ceasefire in Ukraine looks like 03:28

"It is a great loss for all of us," Denis Pushilin, DPR Council chairman is quoted as saying. Pushilin called Pavlov a "hero" and blamed "a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" for his death.

Read More