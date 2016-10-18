The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar is now on sale, featuring photographs and several quotes from the Russian President. "The whole year with the President of Russia!" the caption reads.
January -- "I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!"
February -- "It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul."
March -- "Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!"
April -- "I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!"
May -- "Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans."
June -- "Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!"
July -- "Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!"
August -- "Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That's how it was, that's how it is and that's how it probably will always be."
September -- "The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!"
October -- "To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!"
November -- "The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia's sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace."
December -- "Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!"
Back page -- "Russia is a peace-loving and self-sufficient country. We do not need any foreign territory or someone else's natural wealth. But if there is a threat we are ready to use our weapons to ensure our safety."