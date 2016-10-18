Story highlights Alvaro Laiz photographed people who collect goose barnacles in northwestern Spain

The fishermen are risking injury and death for the expensive delicacy

(CNN) Along the rough, rocky waters of northwestern Spain's Costa da Morte ("Coast of Death") is where you find the finest percebes. Also known as goose barnacles, the hard, leathery crustaceans that cling to coastal rocks are among the most expensive seafood in the world, selling for as much as $125 per pound.

Percebeiros, or goose barnacle fishermen, risk injury and death to get their hands on the rare, expensive delicacy. They jump from their boats to razor-sharp rocks in the aptly named waters, where the winds are fiercest and the tide is highest. As they scale rocks and swim through underwater caves to identify the best percebes, they're also trying not to get swept away by the tide.

The more dangerous the spot, the better the barnacle.

Photographer Alvaro Laiz has been following percebeiros for the last five years, documenting one community in the village of Aguino for his photo series "Atlantes."

"I've always been interested in the traditional relationships between humans and nature," Laiz said over email. "The way of life of the people from the Coast of Death has changed quickly during the last 15 years, and I wanted to document and be part of this transition."

