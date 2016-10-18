'Rocky Horror Picture Show' remake gets warped on Fox

(CNN) Movie remakes can follow two paths: Re-imagination, or replication. Despite being billed as the former, Fox wisely pursues the latter route with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again," an energetic redo of the 1975 musical, which starts well and perhaps inevitably peters out long before it's over.

Purists are within their rights to ask why Fox would bother tampering with happy memories of that strange visitor from Transexual, Transylvania, but in Hollywood terms, nearly two generations is a respectable time-lapse before raiding the vaults.

As for whether director Kenny Ortega -- a veteran of everything from "Newsies" to "High School Musical" -- can bring anything new to the party, the answer's largely no, other than a modest upgrade in choreography and a self-conscious nod to the midnight-showing crowds that turned the original into an early form of interactive entertainment.

The framing device incorporates an audience in a rundown theater watching the movie, occasionally punctuating the dialogue ("Say it!") with their interjections. After a series of live musicals on NBC and Fox's "Grease," the flourish was understandable, but unnecessary.

"Rocky Horror's" sexual politics seem considerably less jarring than they were during the Ford administration, and in any event, this version's main goal is commerce.

