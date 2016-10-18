Story highlights It's Pearl Jam and Tupac's first year of eligibility

Fans can vote once a day through December 5

(CNN) Music lovers, get ready to rock the vote.

The 2017 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and this year's group has something for almost everyone.

This year's first-time nominees are Bad Brains, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane's Addiction, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Steppenwolf and Tupac Shakur.

They join past nominees who are back on the list: Chaka Khan, Chic, Janet Jackson, J. Geils Band, Joe Tex, Kraftwerk, MC5, The Cars, The Zombies and Yes.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2017 nominees had to release their first recording no later than 1991, and this year marks Pearl Jam and Shakur's first shot at eligibility.

