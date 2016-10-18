Kim Kardashian's assistant posts update

Story highlights
(CNN)Is Kim Kardashian West ready to venture back into the public eye?
The reality star has maintained a low profile since being robbed in Paris -- including on social media where once she reigned as queen.
But late Monday, Stephanie Sheppard, who works as an assistant to Kardashian West, posted a status update of sorts on the star's official app.
"Hey guys. So you may have noticed we haven't updated the app in a couple weeks," Sheppard wrote. "Keeks is taking some much-needed time off."
"But not to worry -- we've called upon Kim's closest friends, fam and yours truly to serve up some exclusives," the note continued. "Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers! Thanks so much for your support for my girl."
Fans will get to see more of Kardashian West soon. The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" starts October 23.