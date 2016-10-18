Kim Kardashian's assistant posts update

Story highlights Kim's assistant posted a note

(CNN) Is Kim Kardashian West ready to venture back into the public eye?

The reality star has maintained a low profile since being robbed in Paris -- including on social media where once she reigned as queen.

But late Monday, Stephanie Sheppard, who works as an assistant to Kardashian West, posted a status update of sorts on the star's official app.

"Hey guys. So you may have noticed we haven't updated the app in a couple weeks," Sheppard wrote. "Keeks is taking some much-needed time off."

