Kerry Washington welcomes baby boy

Story highlights Kerry Washington gives birth to a son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha

This is the second child for Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha

(CNN) Congrats are in order for Kerry Washington.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha on October 5, according to E! news.

This is the second child for Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. Together they have a daughter, Isabelle, born in 2014.

Washington, who plays Olivia Pope on the hit ABC show, "Scandal," hid her growing baby bump during Season 5. The show is expected to return for Season 6 in January.

Read More