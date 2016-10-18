Kerry Washington welcomes baby boy

Story highlights
- Kerry Washington gives birth to a son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha
- This is the second child for Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha
(CNN)Congrats are in order for Kerry Washington.
The actress gave birth to a baby boy, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha on October 5, according to E! news.
This is the second child for Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. Together they have a daughter, Isabelle, born in 2014.
Washington, who plays Olivia Pope on the hit ABC show, "Scandal," hid her growing baby bump during Season 5. The show is expected to return for Season 6 in January.
Washington has also teamed up with ABC to produce the upcoming police drama, "Patrol." The show will follow the lives of four female LAPD officers.
CNN reached out to Washington's representatives who were not immediately available for comment.