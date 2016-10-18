Ciara on the power of being a woman

Story highlights
(CNN)Ciara is both blessed and busy.
The superstar singer is an actress, philanthropist, mother of a two-year-old son and the new wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. And just this week, Ciara tweeted that she's a new Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon.
Ciara is an unquestionably accomplished woman. Now, she hopes to help other women fulfill their dreams.
On Wednesday, she will take to the stage in her hometown of Atlanta as part of the Together tour -- a motivational event series for women being held in six cities around the country.
Ciara said it's a worthy endeavor she very much wanted to be a part of.
"I think there is nothing better than women coming together to share our journeys and inspire each other and lift each other up," she told CNN. "It's very powerful."
Ciara credits a team of women -- including her grandmother, mother and close colleagues -- for inspiring her success.
But it was Ciara's son, lovingly known as Baby Future, who has brought out the best in her.
"I can honestly say that once I had my child, that was game changing for my life as a woman," she said. "It brought the fire out of me because now I realize that I'm not only responsible for myself, but I am responsible for another human being. It's important to me that my child grows up in the most opportune environment possible."
Ciara said she draws on the empowerment of motherhood to get through tough days.
"Life is not always going to be perfect and easy, so I find the motivation in it."
And that's what Ciara wants to share with other women -- her triumphs and her tragedies.
"You've got to be vulnerable for people to really identify with what you've been through," she said. "That's really when you have breakthroughs...because people get to walk away with something that's real."